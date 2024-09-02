Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $226,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7,209.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $162.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

