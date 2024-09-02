Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 358.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $903.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $945.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $954.60. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.55%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

