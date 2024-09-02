Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 62,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 60,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

