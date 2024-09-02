Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $343.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.83. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $345.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.21.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

