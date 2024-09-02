Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $25,550,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $3,084,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 233,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $245.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.54. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Teleflex’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

