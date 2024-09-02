Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,628 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBXG. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,177,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,090,000 after buying an additional 349,731 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,988,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 227,011 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 110,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 12.44 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of 9.31 and a 52 week high of 13.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 12.45 and a 200-day moving average of 12.12.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.