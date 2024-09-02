Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.03 Million Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 714.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HMN stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

