Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $138.71 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

