Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $185.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $185.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.16 and a 200-day moving average of $159.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,021 shares of company stock worth $4,190,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

