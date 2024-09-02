Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

