Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vontier worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $35,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNT stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Vontier



Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

