Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $3.49 Million in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 193,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SVCO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SVCO opened at $15.45 on Monday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.40.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.