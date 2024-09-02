Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,598 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $132,452.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,389,706 shares in the company, valued at $46,777,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 70,621 shares of company stock valued at $970,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

NYSE:HQL opened at $15.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%.

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

(Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.