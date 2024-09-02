Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of News by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in News by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 7.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of News by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Price Performance

NWSA opened at $28.33 on Monday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.33.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

