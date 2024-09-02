Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,154 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 87,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHH opened at $12.31 on Monday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 911.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

