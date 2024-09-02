Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,056 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 136,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $825,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 2.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

