Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,664 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Andersons by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 323.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Price Performance

Andersons stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $61.46.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

