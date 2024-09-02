Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 181,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.52% of EverQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in EverQuote by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth $672,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Trading Up 4.7 %

EVER opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $103,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,664.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $414,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $103,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,664.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,692 shares of company stock worth $3,700,921. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

