Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $150,557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 354,616 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after buying an additional 340,555 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,913,000 after buying an additional 212,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 188,333 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PCH stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 127.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 315.79%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

