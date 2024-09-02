Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $554.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.