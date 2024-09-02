Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Releases Earnings Results

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $199.56 million for the quarter.
Ambu A/S Trading Down 18.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Ambu A/S Company Profile
