American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10,460.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $133.62 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

