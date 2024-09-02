American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.72 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

