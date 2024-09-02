American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) by 425.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ARL stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 25.18 and a quick ratio of 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.01 million, a P/E ratio of 111.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.