American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Tower by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $224.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day moving average is $197.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

View Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.