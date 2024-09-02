Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,300,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLD. Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

NYSE:COLD opened at $29.00 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

