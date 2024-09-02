ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,200 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 726,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,352.0 days.
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
AUKUF opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.
