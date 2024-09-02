Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $25.56

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,656.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $793,914. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

