Analysts Set Expectations for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrowdStrike in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.47.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $277.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $145.38 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

