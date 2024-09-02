Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target at C$5.92

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWH.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$5.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.83. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.89 and a 52-week high of C$7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

