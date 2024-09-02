Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) PT at C$33.79

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.79.

ZZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

ZZZ stock opened at C$34.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.00. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$21.31 and a 12-month high of C$35.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$232.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.21 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0671021 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 45.67%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

