Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $12.44

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NYSE TDOC opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Thomas Mckinley purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $52,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,252.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $274,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,768 shares of company stock worth $298,639. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

