Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in August

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,745.0 days.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of ANDHF stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.