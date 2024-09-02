Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in August

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,745.0 days.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of ANDHF stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

