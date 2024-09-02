Anfield Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9,445.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $165.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,383 shares of company stock worth $30,906,970 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

