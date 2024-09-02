Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Update

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 427,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Antelope Enterprise stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.76% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Antelope Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Antelope Enterprise has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

