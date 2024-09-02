Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 269.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 2,893,395 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,510 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $35,734,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,380,000 after purchasing an additional 917,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $26.99 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.