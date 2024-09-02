Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE opened at $14.44 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

