Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Up 8.9% in August

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 740,600 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 680,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Applied Energetics Stock Up 8.7 %

AERG stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $213.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.36. Applied Energetics has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 466.58% and a negative net margin of 330.64%.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

