Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,035 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,359 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 869.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BA opened at $173.74 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

