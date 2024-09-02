Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,254,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,464,000 after purchasing an additional 94,856 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,402,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,279,000 after purchasing an additional 254,304 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 258,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $86.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $94.04.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

