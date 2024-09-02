Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS SPYI opened at $50.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.