Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,942 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,032,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

