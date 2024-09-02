Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,471 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,161.9% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,008,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,964,000 after buying an additional 928,841 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 233,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

