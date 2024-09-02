Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,495 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,322,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,475,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,882,000 after purchasing an additional 103,494 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,571,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $56.83 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

