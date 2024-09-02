Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $256.97 on Monday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $147.01 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $552.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

(Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.