Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $113.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $102.27 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

