Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

