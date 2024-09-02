Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,820,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after buying an additional 320,867 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 161.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $12,546,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.69.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $110.36 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $110.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

