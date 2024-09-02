Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,147 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

