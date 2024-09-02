Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.